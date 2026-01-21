Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A fresh western disturbance is set to impact Himachal Pradesh from the night of Thursday, bringing widespread rain and snowfall across the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy snowfall in higher reaches on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said that weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh remained largely clear over the past 24 hours. However, several lower hill districts experienced severe cold wave conditions due to a sharp drop in minimum temperatures.

"During the last 24 hours, the weather remained clear across Himachal Pradesh. However, in the lower hill districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, minimum temperatures dropped below four degrees Celsius, leading to severe to very severe cold wave conditions. Cold wave conditions were recorded at places like Bharthin in Bilaspur, as well as in parts of Hamirpur and Kangra," Sharma said.

He added that the weather would remain clear across the state on Wednesday, but conditions are expected to change late on Friday.

"From late night on January 22, a western disturbance is approaching. From late night on January 22 through the entire day of January 23 and into the morning of January 24, the entire state is likely to experience rainfall, while snowfall is expected in the higher reaches. This western disturbance is expected to be quite active," he said.

According to the IMD, heavy snowfall is likely in isolated areas of Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, prompting an orange alert for heavy snowfall.

"Keeping in view the possibility of heavy snowfall in Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, an orange alert has been issued for these three districts," Sharma said.

In addition, yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Kullu districts. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning during the active weather period.

"During this active phase, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely. There is a possibility of hailstorms at one or two places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts. Due to this, an orange alert for hailstorm has been issued for these districts," Sharma said.

The IMD scientist further stated that weather activity is expected to weaken from Saturday.

"After this, on January 24, there will be a significant decrease in weather activity. Some impact may still be seen in a few districts, and light rainfall is expected in the middle and hill districts. Weather activity will further reduce on January 25," he said.

However, another western disturbance is likely to affect the state later in the week.

"On January 26, another western disturbance will impact Himachal Pradesh, with its effect likely to continue on January 26 and 27. During this period, light to moderate snowfall is expected in the higher hills and upper reaches," Sharma added.

He also pointed out that the upcoming system will help break the prolonged dry spell in the state.

"With the western disturbance approaching from the night of January 22, snowfall is likely across the state, which will break the ongoing dry spell. So far in January, the state has recorded a rainfall deficit of around 95 per cent. Only Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts had received light snowfall earlier in the month, which provided a minor break in the dry spell," he said.

The IMD reiterated that moderate snowfall is likely in high-altitude areas of Shimla district, while Manali and other higher hill regions of Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts are also likely to witness snowfall during the active phase. (ANI)

