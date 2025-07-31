New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi University is all set to begin its new academic session from August 1, with several colleges already conducting orientation programmes to welcome the first-year students amid preparations for the institution's four-year undergraduate programme entering its final phase for the first time.

“We have made all possible arrangements for teaching and learning for the new students as well as for the students, who will enter the fourth year for the first time. I want to assure our students that no one should be worried about anything,” Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI.

“It is a matter of happiness that one of the country's best higher education institutions is going to start another academic year and we will welcome our students with open arms,” he said.

The new session begins even as the admission process is still underway.

According to the university, 87,335 students have been allotted seats under the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025. Of these, 24,843 are new allocations and 27,314 candidates have been upgraded to their higher preferences. A total of 17,922 applicants chose to freeze their earlier allotments.

Orientation and induction programmes have already begun across many colleges.

Miranda House, for instance, launched a two-day ‘Diksharambh' induction programme on Wednesday for students admitted in the first allotment list.

The event introduced students and their families to the campus, societies and facilities such as the North East Cell, Green Bag Making initiative, Robotic Lab and cyber security measures.

Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House, said that the college had collected student arrival information via a Google Form and organised arrangements accordingly.

Students will also be briefed about the Internal Complaints Committee and other important campus mechanisms on August 1.

Hansraj College also welcomed its new batch on Thursday with a havan at the Yagyashala in line with the DAV philosophy and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj.

A formal orientation programme followed the ceremony. The college said departmental orientations will take place on August 1 and advised students to regularly check the college website for schedule updates.

The Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University's most sought-after college as per preference data, held its orientation session on Thursday.

SRCC Principal Professor Simrit Kaur told PTI that preparations were in order and noted this new batch holds special significance as the college enters its centenary year.

“We have proposed to celebrate this entire year as the centenary year,” she said.

As per the university data, candidates submitted over 1.68 crore college-programme preferences across 1,549 UG combinations.

The SRCC received the highest number of first preferences (38,795) followed by Hindu College (31,901), Hansraj College (15,902), St Stephen's College (12,413) and Miranda House (11,403).

B.Com (Hons) emerged as the most preferred course with nearly 20 lakh choices followed by B.Com, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA (Hons) History.

Stream-wise, 58.89 per cent of candidates opted for humanities-based programmes, while 20.89 per cent preferred commerce and 20.22 per cent chose science.

The university said that allocations for performance-based courses such as music, physical education and fine arts will be done in the third round. Students applying to these courses have been advised to monitor college websites for trial and evaluation schedules.

