New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): As AI, IoT and intelligent automation reshape how organisations design, build and operate, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened admissions for the third cohort of its Executive Programme in Robotics. The programme draws on inputs from Top robotics experts and industry leaders from India and the USA, enabling professionals to build job-ready capability and deliver measurable impact across technology-driven sectors.

According to a press release, the five-month Executive Programme in Robotics equips learners with a rare blend of managerial perspective and deep technical grounding to navigate the fast-evolving robotics ecosystem. Participants learn to develop and implement robotic applications using programming languages, design and control robotic systems and networks, and build robotic devices from the ground up--mechanically and electronically. The curriculum also strengthens capability in robotic vision, helping learners apply visual sensors to real-world robotics use cases.

According to an ABI Research report, the world could see nearly 13 million robots in circulation by 2030, with the industry expected to expand at a 14% CAGR and reach a market size of USD 111 billion by 2030; humanoid robots represent the fastest-growing segment due to the category's early-stage maturity. India's momentum continues, with 9,100 units installed in 2024 (up 7%); the automotive sector led adoption, accounting for a 45% market share. In annual installations, India now ranks sixth globally, moving one place up behind Germany-underscoring the urgency to build skilled talent as manufacturing modernises through robotics and automation.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof Arnab Chanda, Programme Coordinator and Associate Professor, IIT Delhi said, "Robotics now sits at the intersection of AI, sensing and advanced manufacturing and industry needs engineers who can design, programme and deploy intelligent systems responsibly. Through this Executive Programme in Robotics, IIT Delhi brings together research-led teaching and practitioner insight to help professionals build deep technical capability, sharpen systems thinking and accelerate innovation across high-impact sectors, in India and globally."

The programme spans six modules-Robotics and Automation; Sensing and Perception; Actuators and Motion; Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Embedded Control and Mechatronics; and Applications and Future Directions-supported by tutorials in CAD design, 3D printing, Arduino programming, AI/ML for robotics, DIY robotics and ROS training, said the release. Each learner completes a hands-on capstone by developing one robot per participant, supported by structured research and guided implementation.

As per the release, IIT Delhi will deliver the programme through live, interactive Direct-to-Device (D2D) sessions featuring industry-relevant lectures, tutorials, hands-on tools and project work. Learners will also participate in an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, engaging directly with the institute's academic and research environment. Graduates with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to apply. On successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape, said the release. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management. (ANI)

