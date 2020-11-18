New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) People or agencies working on projects involving the lives of freedom fighters, promoting national languages, folk arts and traditions will be exempt from paying fees for shooting photographs or videos at the monuments maintained by the ASI between December 25 and August 15 next year to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.

This waiver will, however, not be applicable at the 27 world heritage sites in the country, he added.

"We have scheduled the celebrations of the 75th year of the Indian independence.

"To commemorate the occasion, we should exempt the applicants or agencies working on the country's freedom movement, lives of freedom fighters, sacrifices made during the freedom movement, India's traditions, culture and heritage, promotion of the national languages, folk arts and languages, tourism development and other areas relating to national importance from the payment of fees or charges for shooting at different monuments of the ASI," Patel said.

He said the waiver will be given during the period starting from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25 to August 15, 2021.

"However, these applicants or agencies should invariably apply for permission for shooting activities," the minister added.

Patel said the move is aimed at promoting the less popular monuments and encourage people to document them.

Earlier, the minister had fast-tracked the process of issuing permission for shooting at ASI sites to 15-20 days, which used to take months earlier.

There are more than 3,000 monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Khajuraho temple, Sanchi Stupa, Red Fort and Qutub Minar.

