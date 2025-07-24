New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Gifts World Expo 2025 returned to the capital on Thursday in a bigger and trendier avatar, showcasing gifting and promotional solutions across shape, size, and category -- from home decor and electronic gadgets to gourmet hampers -- at Bharat Mandapam.

The three-day event in its 28th edition features nearly 700 exhibitors presenting over 30,000 products from more than 4,000 brands, housed across five sprawling exhibition halls.

"This year, we have close to 700 exhibitors from across the country, along with a few international participants as well. The event covers every gamut of gifting -- be it corporate gifting, festive gifting, or celebratory gifting. This year, we have a special focus on wedding gifting and stationery.

"In addition, we have a Sustainability Products Zone and a Start-up Zone. All of this sets this edition apart from the previous ones," Himani Gulati, director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd -- the company behind the exhibition -- told PTI.

Customised stationery seemed to be a favourite category for many, offering a wide range of products -- from journals and pens to art supplies and planners. It has even earned its own dedicated pavilion, celebrating the resurgence of creative and personalised stationery in both corporate and lifestyle gifting markets.

Most of the exhibitors were surprised with the strong turnout on the first day itself.

"To be honest, we were not expecting the crowd to be this dense this year. We've received great and genuine queries from visitors so far. Also, compared to last time, we have a new portfolio and new categories. Earlier, we were primarily focused on backpacks, but now we've expanded to include items like LED wristbands and LED badges," said Gaurav Garg, founder of Hookaba, a LED lifestyle brand.

In addition to the Gifts World Expo, the venue is offering a double treat to visitors by simultaneously hosting the second edition of the 'Consumer Electronics World Expo'. The parallel event is showcasing a wide range of products across various electronics segments, including mobiles, home and kitchen appliances, smart home products, purifiers, and lifestyle gadgets.

Among the highlights is the new product launch segment, providing a one-stop shop for various brands to unveil their latest innovations.

"I think we are right on time because Diwali and the festive season are not far off. I believe we are on track. This is not the first time we are participating with MEX and this consumer expo -- it's our second year. And since SHARP is relaunching in India, this is a great platform to showcase our products and regain visibility in the market," said Mimoh Jain, vice-president of Sharp India Appliances.

The event will come to a close on Saturday.

