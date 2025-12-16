Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A ray of hope has dawned over Peddabodkel village in Sukma district as the newly inaugurated CRPF camp brings security and development to an area once dominated by Naxalite influence. Villagers, who previously had to travel long distances to access basic services, are now witnessing tangible benefits from healthcare, infrastructure and government welfare schemes.

Nestled amid dense forests and hilly terrain, Peddabodkel was long considered a Naxal stronghold, with authorities finding it nearly impossible to establish a government presence. With the inauguration of the CRPF camp on December 10, the government's flag now flies in the area for the first time since independence.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Get Relief in National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognizance of ED's Complaint.

Residents are now availing essential services, including medical care, road connectivity, electricity, and clean water, reflecting a broader push towards integrating the village into the mainstream.

Sukma Range CRPF DIG Anand Singh Rajpurohit said, "You will see that the Peddabodkel camp, which has been opened, is to secure the route from Narsapuram to Raigudem. With the opening of the camp, development will accelerate in the surrounding villages. Electricity, roads, and water - all these facilities will be available. The work of the district administration will also progress. We will provide Aadhaar cards and all other facilities inside the camp."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Returns Home To Prepare for Wedding With Another Woman; Accused Arrested.

"As the camp gets closer to the people, seeing the force instils confidence among the public. The fear of Naxalites is gradually diminishing. I am confident that the Naxal problem will end here very soon. The people here are with us, but we request those who are associated with the Naxal ideology to understand the situation, join the mainstream of society, and abandon the path of Naxalism," he added.

CRPF Doctor Vivek Kaushik of the Peddabodkel camp highlighted the healthcare impact, saying, "Our camp opened on December 10th, and the villagers are benefiting the most from it. The villagers are getting the best medical facilities. Earlier, they used to go to Chintalnar for treatment, which is a two-hour walk, causing a lot of problems."

"Most patients here suffer from malaria. With the camp in place, we are able to identify the villagers' illnesses in time, and we have all the facilities for treating malaria. With timely treatment, patients recover quickly. The help we are providing is increasing the villagers' respect for the army and the country," he later added.

He further said, "Every day, 25 to 30 people visit the camp for treatment, which shows that trust in us is increasing. The atmosphere of fear that existed earlier due to the Naxalites is no longer there. The government is continuously bringing development - roads are being built, network connectivity has arrived, electricity is coming, and the water problem in villages has largely been solved. Medical facilities are being provided on time."

Villagers expressed relief and satisfaction at the changes. One resident said, "I had a fever, so I came to the camp for treatment. I am getting medicine, and the treatment is also being done well. Earlier, there were many difficulties, and we felt scared, but now the situation is better."

"I have brought my grandmother, who has malaria, to the hospital here. Earlier, we had to go to Chintalnar, which took two hours. Now, with the camp here, we can get treatment easily and safely. We don't feel scared anymore," another villager added.

An elderly woman from the village remarked, "The opening of the camp has brought a lot of convenience. I have malaria and came to see the doctor with my grandson. The doctors are treating me well, and we are getting medicines on time. Earlier, it took two hours to reach treatment." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)