New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Forensic Science Laboratory has almost doubled its capacity to process exhibits in the last nine months with the augmentation in manpower and induction of technology, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said on Thursday.

Speaking at the exhibition to educate people about three new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- Srivastva said, "Say the capacity of FSL, Rohini was to process 900 samples per month in September 2024, has increased to 1,800 samples per month in last nine months."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

"The FSL is working on two fronts -- the induction of technology, so they have got more equipment now, and the augmentation of manpower, so they have got more experts on their roles now. So, the rate of disposal of forensic exhibits has gone much higher," he told PTI.

The Special CP said that with more efforts on the part of each and every one, the disposal rate will also be faster.

Also Read | BJP's Fight in West Bengal Not Against Muslims but to Improve Their Living Conditions: New State Unit Chief Samik Bhattacharya.

Srivastva said the force is working towards 100 per cent implementation of all the modules under the three criminal laws.

He said the Delhi Police is working on responses coming from the field unit, and whatever problems arise, they are being addressed.

"We are seeing that whatever issues are coming, are being resolved," he said.

The exhibition housed in Hall 14 of Bharat Mandapam here features nine setups where actors from the National School of Drama enact the processes involved in crime investigations through skits.

These skits offer visitors an understanding of the workings of digital systems, such as 'Chitrakhoji' for matching photographs in criminal databases, MedLeaPR for real-time medical reports under CCTNS, and NAFIS for fingerprint matching following the implementation of three new criminal laws on July 1, 2024.

The exhibition also features displays, interactive modules, and a drawing corner that explains the new laws, procedures, and applications used by the police.

The new laws -- BNS, BNSS, BSA -- came into effect on 1 July last year, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)