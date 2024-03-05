Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Bengaluru Court on Tuesday granted three days of police custody to the three people arrested in connection with the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan at Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.

The Vidhana Soudha police, earlier on Monday arrested three people for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member, Syed Naseer Hussain.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Shekhar H.T., confirmed that the arrest is based on the FSL report, circumstantial evidence and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event.

"On the basis of FSL report, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses and available evidence, three accused persons were arrested and legal action was initiated against them," the press release from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division of Bangalore City, said.

The accused have been identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the FSL report had confirmed that slogans of Pakistan Zindabada were raised during the victory celebration of Naseer Hussain at the Vidhan Soudha complex.

"That individual shouted the slogans twice. FSL has not said who has said that. They have just said that it has been confirmed and there is no intervention of any kind, it is a straightforward continuous video. They have examined and confirmed that there was shouting like 'Pakistan Zindabad' and based on that we have identified three persons and arrested them" the state Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress MP's "close aides" have been arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

"While Rahul Gandhi is busy doing a 'Bharat Todo' public stunt, Bengaluru police have arrested his close aides for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Anti-National Congress workers should be charged with treason & investigated under UAPA," the BJP's Karnataka unit said in a post on 'X'.

The BJP wants the Congress to take action against its RS MP and has even petioned the Vice President to not administer the oath to Naseer Hussain till the case is fully investigated. (ANI)

