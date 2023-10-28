New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI has stressed on ensuring safe food to students and asked state authorities to provide trainings to those handling food items in canteens of hostels and universities.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao on Saturday addressed the 42nd Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged states and Union Territories to create awareness on food safety.

"During the meeting, he directed the Commissioners of Food Safety of States and UTs to organize trainings for food handlers in the canteens of student hostels and universities to ensure safe and hygienic food for students," FSSAI said in a statement.

The CEO called upon the Commissioner of Food Safety to upgrade the present food testing infrastructure and increase the number of food testing laboratories in the country.

Further, Rao encouraged the states and UTs to make efforts to carry out the surveillance on milk and milk products and sweets since festive season is around the corner.

He spoke about the importance of promoting the "modernization of 100 food streets" initiative.

More than 50 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from states and UTs, senior officials from FSSAI and nodal ministries and members representing the food industry, consumers, agriculture, laboratories and research bodies participated in the meeting.

