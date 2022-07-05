Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Accusing the ruling DMK of providing hardly any relief to consumers with regard to fuel price reduction, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel in neighbouring Puducherry are lower than in Tamil Nadu by at least Rs 6 to 8 per litre.

He charged the DMK of going back on its poll promise of reducing the fuel prices and sought to know how the neighbouring Union Territory managed to lower the prices.

Addressing the BJP's statewide protest at Valluvarkottam here, Annamalai said a litre of petrol is sold for Rs 96 and diesel for Rs 86 per litre in Puducherry where as it is sold for Rs 102.71 and Rs 94 per litre, respectively, in Tamil Nadu.

"My house is in Uthandi (in Tamil Nadu), which is about an hour's drive from Puducherry. Consumers in the Union Territory pay less whereas those in Tamil Nadu continue to pay more for the same commodity," he claimed.

The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a cut in fuel prices twice in seven months and ensured relief to consumers. But, the DMK assured to lower the prices during the Assembly election and went back on its promise after coming to power, Annamalai said.

"We are not asking you to do the impossible. Do honour your promise of reducing the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre," the BJP president appealed.

Slamming the DMK government for its volte-face, Annamalai said the DMK promised not to increase the property tax so as to cause fiscal burden to the people during the pandemic times but had effected a steep hike of 150 per cent in property tax.

In Sivaganga district's Karaikudi, BJP senior leader H Raja said today's agitation was meant to coerce the state government to implement its promises including reducing fuel prices.

