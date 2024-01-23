Lucknow ( Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Full dress rehearsal was held at Vidhan Sabha Marg here on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade which will be held in the state capital.

Contingents from state police, central forces and NCC marched smartly during the full dress rehearsal. School students also took part in the rehearsal.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will take salute of the Republic Day parade. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the Parade.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicting an idol of Ram Lalla will be showcased for the Republic Day Parade in the national capital.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals at the ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. The idol of Shri Ramlalla has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the grand temple.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony.

The Prime Minister also interacted with "shramjeevis" associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

He visited the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. (ANI)

