Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described the functioning of the legislature as the key to a vibrant and healthy democracy as they authentically represent the will and aspirations of the people.

He was addressing the felicitation function in the state assembly here.

Dhankhar also expressed deep concern over the inhuman conduct of the members in Parliament and legislative assemblies, saying that it is a tough challenge to the democratic system.

He called decency and discipline, the soul of democracy.

"The functioning of Parliament and legislature is the key to a vibrant and healthy democracy. These institutions authentically represent the will as well as the aspirations of the people," the vice president said.

He said people's representatives are required to perform important constitutional duties in these temples of democracy and held them as a powerful medium to enlighten the governments.

It is a meaningful and effective means of realising the aspirations of the people and it is the fundamental duty of these institutions to hold the executive accountable and establish transparency and accountability, Dhankhar added.

He described discipline and healthy brainstorming as the soul of democracy, highlighting their importance in the Parliamentary system.

Debate, discussion, and deliberation in the parliamentary system are the elixir of democracy. As the largest democracy in the world, the conduct of our elected representatives should be exemplary, he said.

The vice president said, "Today's situation is very serious and worrying – Parliament and legislative assemblies are no less than a wrestling arena. The present situation is a very worrying sign about democracy and it is a cause of the great challenge and deep concern to the democratic system."

He said decency and discipline are the souls of democracy and added that elected people's representatives should set high standards by their actions and words.

The prestige of the people's representatives and the working capacity of the legislative bodies are absolutely necessary for the healthy development of democracy, said the VP.

Any lapse on these issues will affect our other public institutions as well, he added.

Traditionally our Parliament and legislative assemblies have been functioning peacefully, and decently, he said, urging political parties to come together and resolve their differences in the spirit of consensus.

Dhankhar said the administration gets guidance only from the dignified legislative bodies. In this context, he urged members to take inspiration from the debates of the constituent assembly.

