New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police have found that funds were received from Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just ahead of the violence in the northeast Delhi in February this year, sources revealed on Monday.

According to police sources, it is being investigated whether the funds were received to facilitate the violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Also Read | Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft of Ordinance Mandating 75% Quota For Locals in Private Jobs: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also recovered a register from the residence of Jamia coordination committee member Meeran Haider, who has been booked and arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the violence.

The register consists of details about the violence and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis, sources said.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Newly-Built Bridge Collapses in Bamnasa Village of Junagadh Following Heavy Rainfall; See Pics.

Apart from the register, Rs 2.5 lakh cash was also recovered from his residence, sources said adding that it was discovered during the investigation that Rs 5 lakh had been deposited into his account ahead of the violence. Sources said that the funds had come from Oman and UAE.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured.

Over 700 FIRs were lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested or detained more than 2,500 people in connection with the cases pertaining to the violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)