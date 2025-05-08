Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Karnataka's Gangawati constituency MLA G. Janardhan Reddy has been disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly following his conviction by the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Hyderabad.

Reddy's disqualification came into effect from May 6, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Karnataka Assembly, the disqualification, effective from the date of conviction, is as follows: Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The notification also stated that Reddy will remain disqualified for six years post-release unless a competent court reverses the conviction. Consequently, one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant.

The notification issued, reads, "Consequent upon conviction of Sri G. Janardhan Reddy Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Gangawati Constituency by the Court of the Principal Special Judge for CBI, cases, Hyderabad in CC.No.1 of 2012, he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction i.e., 6th May, 2025 in terms of the provisions of article 191(1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with section 8 of the Representation of the people Act, 1951 and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless a competent Court stays the conviction. Hence, ONE seat of the Karnataka legislative Assembly has fallen vacant."

In 2022, G. Janardhan Reddy launched the 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' and contested the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls under the new party. He won from the Gangawati assembly seat.

Reddy was a state minister in the previous Yediyurappa-led government before he was jailed in the alleged mining scam. He was on bail since 2015 and has been keeping his distance from the BJP. (ANI)

