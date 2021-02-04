Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Cold wave continues to sweep parts of Odisha as G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday while 11 other towns recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

However, in a major relief for people shivering in chilly weather in interior parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast said: "Minimum temperature (Night temperature) is likely to rise gradually by 3-4 degrees Celsius during next 2-3 days and it will again fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from February 8 over the districts of Odisha".

Normal life in Kandhamal district has been severely hit by the cold as G Udaygiri recorded 3 degree Celsius followed by Phulbani (5.5) and Daringbadi (8).

Kirei in Sundergarh district recorded a temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius followed by Koraput and Nabarangpur (8.5 each), Jharsuguda (9.2), Keonjhar (9.4), Bolangir and Sundergarh (9.5 each) and Bhawanipatna (9.8).

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 13.4 and 14.7 degree Celsius, the met office said.

This apart, shallow fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri in south Interior Odisha.

The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal at a few places over the districts of south Interior Odisha, appreciably below normal at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and below normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, the IMD said.

