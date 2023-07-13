Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) The 4th Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting as part of India's G20 presidency will be held in Goa from July 19 to 21.

It will be attended by more than 1,500 delegates from G20 nations, special invitee countries and international organisations like International Energy Agency (IEA) and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), a senior official said on Thursday.

"The ETWG was established to address global challenges of energy transition and sustainability. This fourth meeting will serve as a crucial platform for discussions, collaborations and exchange of best practices in achieving a sustainable and inclusive energy future," he said.

Participants will include ministers, policymakers, experts, industry leaders, and representatives from civil society organizations, he added.

Sanjith Rodrigues, nodal officer for G20 in Goa, said the meeting presents a unique opportunity for fruitful discussions and collaborative action to address the pressing energy challenges of our time.

"We are committed to working together with our international partners to ensure sustainable and inclusive energy solutions for the benefit of our people and the planet. Delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere of the city and experience its rich heritage during the meeting," Rodrigues said.

Another senior official said the meeting will deliberate on priority areas as outlined under India's G20 presidency.

These are energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, Fuels for Future (3F), and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway.

