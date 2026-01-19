New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Monday, lauding the nomination process for the BJP's national president, stated that the duo of PM Modi and Nitin Nabin will "score boundaries and sixes" in elections across the country.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister claimed that only in the BJP can a party worker rise from the grassroots to great heights, whereas in the Congress, this is impossible due to dynastic politics.

"This sends a message to politicians and political parties across the country that only in the BJP does a worker rise from the floor to the heights, whereas in Congress, this is impossible due to dynasty politics... In the elections to be held under his leadership across the country, the Prime Minister and Nitin Nabin together will score boundaries and sixes."

Further, he launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the party has lost its ground in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Singh claimed that the TMC has no regard for the Constitution and that the state is being run without following the federal structure.

"In Bengal, TMC has already lost... What kind of Chief Minister is this who has no regard for the Constitution... Bengal is the only state in the entire country where there is no federal structure, and the Constitution is not respected... But the Hindu community there will defeat TMC this time," he said.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party's new National president began at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, and other senior leaders today.

The event was attended by senior Ministers, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among others.

Alongside BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, among others, arrived at the party headquarters ahead of the nominations.

The BJP's National Working President Nitin Nabin is filing his nomination for the top post today.

The nomination process is scheduled to be followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, and the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

Nitin Nabin is currently 45 years old. He was appointed as the national working president on December 14, 2025. Now, the party is likely to make him the national president, succeeding JP Nadda. If this happens, he'll be the youngest ever to hold the post. (ANI)

