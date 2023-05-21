Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government organised a massive beach cleaning drive on Sunday in connection with the G20 summit, said officials.

The event has been organised at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai to remove the accumulating garbage.

Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2023 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

According to officials, in connection with the G20 conference, 20 countries in the world are working to remove the garbage that is accumulating on the sea surfaces on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister M. Subramanian and Environment and Climate Change Minister Meiyyanathan inaugurated the drive by waving a flag.

Also Read | Telangana: Boy Dies of Heart Attack in Babapur Village, Parents Cut Birthday Cake With Body To Fulfil His Wish.

They also created awareness about clean beaches and beach safety.

School students and volunteers also participated and collected the garbage from the beaches.

Earlier in the day, the third meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the India G20 Presidency commenced with a beach clean-up drive at Mumbai's Juhu.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey along with G20 delegates took part in a beach cleanup campaign to promote a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy.

G20 delegates from different countries attended the 3rd ECSWG meeting starting in Mumbai on Sunday.

"Representatives from 20 countries participated in the beach cleanup at Juhu today. This is important for the environment as we face challenges of climate change and global warming," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after participating in the beach clean-up. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)