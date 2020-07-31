Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said lockdown for a longer durationwill give rise to more severe crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated learning the 'art of living' with the deadly virus.

The BJP leader said there was a need to strike a balance between protecting people and reviving the economy which has been severely affected by the pandemic.

"No philosophy can be talked toempty stomachs. We now need to understand the art of living with COVID-19.

"We need to strike a balance between protecting ourselves and reviving the economy," Gadkari said at an event organised by a Marathi news channel here.

He admitted that coronavirus-enforced lockdown has resulted in an economic crisis and added that the Centres revenue has also slipped.

Lockdown for a longer durationwill give rise to more severe crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Adding that this was his personal view, Gadkari said there was no point in discussing the pros and cons of lockdown.

"It is not right to discuss whether lockdown was required ornot. Appropriate decisions were taken during that time. We have to learn from experiences. Politics over lockdown is not required," he said.

The Union minister said the Centre and state governments are doing their best to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and its aftermath.

The COVID-19 pandemic can be defeated by creating positivity and self-confidence among people, he said.

