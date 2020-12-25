Silchar, Dec 25 (PTI) Paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday unveiled a statue of the former prime minister in Silchar in Assam.

The 13-feet bronze statue was unveiled by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at Mahasadak Zero Point at Rongpur here.

"Vajpayee was a beloved leader and he strengthened the democratic edifice of the country. He had a radiant personality and devoted his entire life for the farmers and poor people. We cannot forget him and we owe him a lot," Gadkari said at a public meeting.

He said the unveiling of the statue of a "multifaceted personality" like Vajpayee was the greatest honour and it will inspire him to work with zeal and vigour for the development of the country.

The statue was unveiled in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Dass, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said during the tenure of Vajpayee, the East-West Corridor, connecting Saurashtra with Silchar, was envisioned and he had worked for the poor people of the country.

