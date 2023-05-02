New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday booked four persons on murder charges in connection with the killing of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

The Tihar Jail inmate was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail, prison officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Climate Group Hails ‘productive’ Meeting with Minister.

According to Delhi Police, a call was received, from DDU hospital, at the Hari Nagar Police Station stating that an under trial person namely Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil, a resident of Tajpur Kalan village was admitted to the hospital from Tihar Jail. He has later declared brought dead.

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that another under-trial prisoner, Rohit was also injured in this incident. Later it was revealed that Deepak alias Tittar, Riyaz Khan alias Gainda, Yogesh alias Tunda and Rajesh alias Karamvir had attacked Tillu Tajpuriya with knives and brutally stabbed him, leading to his death," police said, adding that another Rohit was injured while he tried to intervene. "Rohit is under treatment," police added.

Also Read | AI ‘godfather’ Quits Google and Voices Fears About the Field.

"The autopsy of the deceased gangster of the deceased has been conducted, and a report is awaited. However, prima facie it was found that the deceased had multiple stab wounds all over the body," Delhi Police said further.

The police have registered sections 302/307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this matter. Further information is awaited.

However, the preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Tillu Tajpuriya after his death suggested that the jailed gangster was attacked over 45 times, with over two dozen injuries found on his head.

Hospital sources said that in the initial post-mortem report, it has been found that Tillu Tajpuriya was given 45 wounds. Five were found on his waist, while around seven wounds were on the head portion.

"Rest of the wounds were in other parts of the body," the sources added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)