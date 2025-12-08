Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the second meeting of the Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT) Governing Body. During the meeting, he stated that GRIT is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the roadmaps for Viksit Gujarat @2047 and Gujarat @2035.

According to the Gujarat government, in this context, he noted that GRIT has consolidated the day-to-day work data of various departments and schemes. This data will be instrumental in ensuring effective implementation and accelerating ongoing initiatives. It will also help identify the departments that require greater attention for achieving the goals of Viksit Gujarat @2047 and Gujarat @2035, enabling progress in the right direction.

GRIT has been set up as a think tank to guide forward-looking development planning for Viksit Gujarat @2047. Its second Governing Body meeting took place in Gandhinagar.

Before the meeting, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Viksit Gujarat Strategy Room at GRIT's office, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, and Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja.

The Strategy Room will perform several key functions, including analysing ongoing activities and progress toward the goals of Viksit Gujarat @2047, evaluating scheme implementation, and tracking Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data. Chief Minister and Ministers also inspected the digital dashboard, library, podcast area, and the available research and analytical resources within the Strategy Room.

Chief Minister also unveiled the District Domestic Product Estimates for the state's districts, prepared by the Planning Department. This innovative initiative will now enable policymakers to plan effectively at the local level and promote inclusive and sustainable district development across all key indicators.

During the meeting, GRIT CEO S. Aparna presented a detailed overview of GRIT's establishment, the work accomplished in 2025, various initiatives, recommendations for the effective implementation of development projects, and plans for 2026. She also provided insights into the preparations for the Regional Economic Master Plan, targeting a $4 trillion state economy and the creation of 280 lakh new jobs by 2047.

Furthermore, she provided a comprehensive overview of GRIT's role in preparing the State Agenda for Gujarat @2035, commemorating the state's 75 years of establishment. This encompassed reviews, policy papers, studies, and workshops on areas such as Education, Fisheries, Post-Harvesting Management, Blue Sky Policy, Green Manufacturing, and Spatial Computing, along with insights and recommendations from 19 publications and three task force committee implementation review reports.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the young and dynamic team for positioning GRIT as a forward-looking think tank within just 15 months of its establishment.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi proposed that departments could integrate GRIT's data to effectively use it in preparing the upcoming budget.

During the second meeting of the Governing Body, all members commended the Chief Minister's commitment to positioning GRIT as a premier institute for forward-looking policy research, innovation, and transformational governance.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Rajeev Topno, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, and Planning Secretary Ardra Agrawal. (ANI)

