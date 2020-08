Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): 'Arti' was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’ in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan May Receive Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours: MeT Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)