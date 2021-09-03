Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artisans making Ganesh idols in Bhubaneswar are hopeful of getting a better response from buyers this year.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Kumar, artist and owner said, "After Covid-19, we were running a business with hardship for the last two years. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, we are making Ganesh idols following government guidelines with a limited size of fewer than four feet this year. Around 20-22 artists are working to complete 100 idols here. We have idols starting price with Rs 4,000 to Rs 18,000 here. Earlier, we were making 200-250 idols on the occasion of festivals, but due to the pandemic situation making only about 100 idols."

Kumar further said, "Ganesh Chaturthi is the first occasion after relaxation in Covid-19 guidelines, where several institutions have resumed services like school government/private institutions and more. Till today, we have received orders of around 30-35 idols here. I hope business will be back on track this year."

"People demand idols of Ganesh with his family including Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as Covid-19 teaches people to stay home with family members, and not to step-out unnecessary from home," Kumar said.

An artist from Kolkata said, "Once in a year, I come to Bhubaneswar for four months to make idols on festivals. The last two years were difficult to pass days. We have no other sources of income except making idols. I have not been paid the full amount due to the worst business on occasion here. We have received few orders, as several institutions have been opened. I think all idols will be sold out this year and will get the full amount from the owner."

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a notification that Ganesh idols size should be less than four feet. (ANI)

