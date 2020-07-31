Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ganeshotsav Mandals and people in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank inside the containment zone on the occasion of Ganeshotsav and Ganpati Visarjan, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Similarly, people who are living in buildings which are sealed will have to immerse the idols at home or inside the building, said BMC on Friday.

"People/Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. Also, people living in buildings which are sealed must immerse idols at their homes," said the BMC in an order.

Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones cannot take out the idols for immersion as they did earlier.

Earlier, there were no specific guidelines for the immersions of idols in containment zones or sealed buildings. The rest of the guidelines remain the same for containment zones and sealed buildings.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in the state stand at 1,48,454. While cured/discharged/migrated cases are 2,48,615, the death toll is 14,729. (ANI)

