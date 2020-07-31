Honor, the Chinese tech brand will be officially entering into the laptop segment in the country. The handset maker is all set to launch its flagship MagicBook 15 laptop today. The company has collaborated with Flipkart to retail the Honor MagicBook laptop in India. The company retails several laptops under its MagicBook brand which includes MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 and MagicBook Pro. The MagicBook 15 has received a good response from the global market. Now, the company is looking to replicate the success in the Indian market. The company will be broadcasting the launch event of the MagicBook 15 online through its official YouTube channel. The fans can watch the live streaming here. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 2 pm IST. Honor 9S Budget Smartphone To Be Launched in India on July 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The upcoming MagicBook 15 will be Honor's answer to Xiaomi's new Mi Notebook 14. Honor had launched two variants of the MagicBook 15 laptop in China. It will come equipped with a Type-C charger, fast-charging support, multi-screen collaboration, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, pop-up webcam, and much more. The company claims that it can be charged up to 53 per cent charge in just half an hour.

The laptop is designed by keeping several aspects that could match up for requirements of the tech enthusiasts. It comes equipped with fast-charging, privacy, and safety features and capabilities. The company claims that the laptop can easily handle heavy usage and multi-tasking.

Scared that your camera's spying on you? 👀 Get the #HONORMagicBook15 and #HideNoMore with its innovative pop-up camera. ✌️✌️ Launching tomorrow on @Flipkart! Know more: https://t.co/Kz843bc7ex pic.twitter.com/OaSrypdAph — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) July 30, 2020

The laptop also comes with a unique feature of a password-free login. The feature gets a two-in-one fingerprint power button, for easily unlocking the device with a single tap.

Honor MagicBook 15 (Photo Credits: Honor)

Interestingly, the company will also be launching Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in the country today as well. The Honor 9A will be sold online via Amazon while the Honor 9S budget phone will be retailed through Flipkart. Moreover, the Honor MagicBook 15 will also be sold online via Flipkart.

