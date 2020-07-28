New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested five members of a gang that duped people on the pretext of giving them loans.

The kingpin, 42-year-old Ritesh Tiwari, used to pose as a highly placed government official and claimed that he had access to the personal secretary of the Union home minister, they said.

Also Read | Lockdown Didn't Slow COVID-19 Spread in Thiruvananthapuram, People Should Be Allowed to Resume Normal Lives, Says Shashi Tharoor.

His other associates were identified as Ajay Jain (50), Bhaskar Nath (25), Ashwani Kashyap (53) and Bhim Pandit (54), the police said.

The matter came to notice after police received two separate complaints.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

According to the complainants, the accused cheated the victims of nearly Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing loans amounting to Rs 25 crores and Rs 50 crores respectively.

Police said other associates of Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Gaurav Nanda and Ravi, will also be arrested soon

A car, two pilot gypsies and mobile phones have been seized, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)