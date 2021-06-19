Mathura, Jun 19 (PTI) The Kotwali police here claimed to have busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of four people.

According to police, they recovered the items stolen from a house in the Ghiya Mandi area here.

The accused used to sell the stolen items to scrap dealers and they were held on a tip-off on Friday.

According to officials, they used to do a recce of the area in guise of vendors before committing the crime.

