New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man who had been on the run for nearly seven months in connection with a gang war-related murder and attempt to murder in Jahangirpuri has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vipin, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was apprehended on June 5 based on a tip-off, it said.

According to police, the case stems from a violent clash between two rival gangs -- Prince and Narender -- on the intervening night of October 20-21 last year.

The confrontation escalated into a deadly altercation involving firearms and knives, resulting in the death of one Deepak Patrakar, a member of the Prince gang. Two others, Narender and Suraj from the rival group, sustained stab and bullet injuries respectively.

Two cross FIRs were registered under relevant sections at Jahangirpuri.

Vipin, a close aide of Deepak Patrakar and an active member of the Prince gang, had been absconding since the incident.

During interrogation, Vipin confessed to his role in the violent incident, admitting that he and his associates had confronted Narender's group with the intent to assert dominance. The ensuing clash resulted in multiple injuries and a fatality, officials said.

Vipin, a school dropout, had joined the Prince gang under the influence of his childhood friend Deepak. He worked as a labourer in Azadpur Mandi before getting involved in criminal activities, police added.

