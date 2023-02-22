Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) A gangster and his accomplice were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in a busy market area in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

He said an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team was following Teja, and the exchange of fire took place in the main market of Bassi Pathana. Two police personnel have also been injured, he said.

AGTF chief Promod Ban told PTI Teja opened fire when the AGTF team tried to stop him, and the police retaliated.

Teja and his unidentified accomplice were killed during the exchange of fire, while a third persons was injured, said police.

Teja was the leader of the gang which was involved in the killing of police constable Kuldeep Singh in Jalandhar last month.

He had more than 35 criminal cases registered against him, police said.

