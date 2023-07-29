New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old member of the Gogi gang allegedly involved in extortions and robberies was arrested following an exchange of fire in the north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday.

Police were on Friday tipped off about the presence of a gangster involved in robberies in the outer north district.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to 68.06% After Heavy Rainfall; No Respite for Mumbaikars As 10% Water Cut To Continue.

On the basis of the input, a police team reached the spot in Bawana and laid a trap to nab the suspect.

During their stakeout, police asked a man coming on a motorcycle to stop, but he tried to run and fired two shots at the team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Muharram 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Day of Ashura.

Police in retaliation shot the suspect in his right leg and nabbed him, the DCP said.

The alleged gangster was identified as Pawan alias Poona, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. He was sent to a hospital, police said.

One pistol, one live cartridge, and a motorcycle robbed from the Alipur area were recovered from his possession. Police also collected two empty shells from the shooting spot.

A case has been registered at Bawana Police Station and further investigation is in progress, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)