Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jul 18 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, have been arrested and 1.66 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from their possession in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on NH 26 in Kesinga police station area and seized 220 packets of cannabis hidden inside saree packets on Saturday, an officer said.

The contraband was being smuggled from Malkangiri district to Jharkhand, he said.

Two men from Bihar and a woman from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, the officer added.

