New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A gas leak was noticed on a pipeline traversing below the riverbed of the flooded Yamuna River in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The leak resulted in a burst of a water fountain that could be seen from a distance.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the operator of the Dadri-Panipat line, shut supplies at both ends to stop the leakage. No one was injured.

"Due to heavy rains in northern India and continued increase in water level of Yamuna River, at around 0437 hours today, a leak was suspected in IOC's Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline in the section passing through Yamuna River in village Jagos in Baghpat district," the company said in a statement.

While incessant rain and a rise in water level prevented access to the site, immediate action to stop the operations of the Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline was done.

"The valves installed upstream and downstream of Yamuna River were closed and the pipeline section has been isolated, resulting in no further leakage of gas," it said.

A team of officials headed by the regional head is at the site along with members from the local administration.

"The exact cause of suspected leakage will be ascertained upon the recession of water and further site investigation," IOC said.

The company said the river water has not been polluted due to the suspected gas leakage.

The Dadri-Panipat Pipeline (DPPL) was commissioned in 2010. The 132-km long pipeline carries natural gas from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Panipat refinery in Haryana. En route, it supplies natural gas to nine different customers.

"Supply of gas through the alternate source is underway and likely to be resumed shortly. Site assessment reveals no damage to the environment (water/soil), property, or life," IOC added.

