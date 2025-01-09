Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Thursday opposed the Assam government's decision to relocate the high court complex from its current location in the heart of Guwahati city to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

The GHCBA convened an extraordinary general meeting to address the government's recent decision to shift the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

"This move has been met with unanimous opposition from the legal fraternity, citing concerns over accessibility, infrastructure, and the lack of consultation with stakeholders," the Bar Association said in a release.

The GHCBA pointed out that despite prior assurances from the chief minister that the relocation would not take place until the completion of the ongoing bridge construction over the Brahmaputra, which will connect the southern and northern banks, the government proceeded with land acquisition for the proposed judicial township at Rangmahal.

The statement also pointed out that there was a commitment from the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to involve the Bar Association in such decisions, but it was not done while deciding the relocation.

"The GHCBA condemns this unilateral action, emphasising that the relocation to a remote area lacking adequate infrastructure will significantly impede the efficiency of legal proceedings and adversely affect litigants and legal professionals," it added.

The association demanded an immediate halt to the project in the interest of all stakeholders and the public at large.

"The General Body resolved to escalate their opposition to the highest echelons of the judiciary and executive, seeking immediate consultations with the chief minister and the chief justice to present their case against the relocation," it added.

The GHCBA said it is committed to pursuing democratic and lawful avenues to contest this decision, in collaboration with the advisory committee, to safeguard the interests of the legal community and the public.

The HC is currently located in the Uzan Bazar area of central Guwahati, on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra.

The Assam government plans to develop the riverfront of Brahmaputra, for which it requires to acquire the HC land.

