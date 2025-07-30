New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday raised questions about the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump regarding Operation Sindoor.

Gogoi pointed out the discrepancy in Trump's claims and the government's stance, suggesting that either US President Trump or PM Modi might not be telling the truth.

Congress MP Gogoi, while speaking to the media, said, "It seems that there is no conversation happening between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi... It feels like one of them is not telling the truth. It shows that there is no balance between the two governments. Are there no conversations taking place between Marco Rubio and EAM Dr S Jaishankar?... We wanted Prime Minister Modi to clearly state whether he had spoken to President Trump in this context..."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday confirmed that there were no direct phone calls between PM Modi and President Trump between April 22 and June 17.

On Tuesday, Gogoi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he tried to take all the credit for the Operation Sindoor during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi alleged that PM Modi didn't take responsibility of the Pahalgam terror attack and also didn't refute US President Donald Trump's constant claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

"In his 2-hour speech, PM Modi attempted to take all the credit for Operation Sindoor. At the beginning of his speech, he said that the people of the country supported him. Wrong. People completely supported the government and the Indian armed forces. It is sad that PM Modi attempted to take credit for Operation Sindoor, but he skipped taking responsibility for Pahalgam...Trump said 28-29 times (on ceasefire), but he (PM Modi) did not refute it even once. BJP has this old habit of tarnishing the image of Congress and Pandit Nehru", he said.

Gogoi was not the only Congress leader to criticise the Prime Minister's address.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying that the latter presented a weak image of himself during his speech in Parliament by not publicly denouncing US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

Masood said that PM Modi's response to Trump's statements on tariffs and ceasefire mediation reflects weakness in leadership.

"PM Modi came out as a weak Prime Minister. The country needs a powerful PM who can stand up to Rahul Gandhi... The PM did not say that Donald Trump is lying... Look at Trump's bravery. He reiterated today that he had stopped the war...," Masood told ANI.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate made a scathing remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha speech on Operation Sindoor, alleging that in his 1-hour 40-minute address, the PM failed to mention US President Donald Trump or China even once.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Shrinate said, '...PM Modi spoke for 1 hour and 42 minutes, in which he mentioned Nehruji 15 times, Congress 50 times, but he did not mention Donald Trump or China even once."

The Prime Minister addressed the floor on Tuesday, but during his speech, he did not answer the Opposition's question regarding Trump's claims of mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Opposition has continued to criticise the government for not responding to these concerns.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. During a press interaction aboard the Air Force One on Tuesday (local time), he said, "Look, India, they're my friends and he's (PM Modi) my friend and you know they ended the war with Pakistan and by request and I was great and Pakistan did also. We did a lot of great settlements." (ANI)

