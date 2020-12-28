Noida (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,845, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 462 from 477 the previous day, as the recovery rate rose to 97.78 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

On the brighter side, 42 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,294, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 89 and the mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.78 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 14,710 from 15,371 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,59,888 and the death toll climbed to 8,322 on Monday, the data showed.

