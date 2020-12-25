Noida (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,713 on Friday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 540 from 542 the previous day, as the recovery rate rose to 97.68 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

On the brighter side, 56 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,141, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 89 and the mortality rate is 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.68 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 16,159 from 16,299 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,55,544 and the death toll climbed to 8,279 on Thursday, the data showed.

