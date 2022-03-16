Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of a high-level committee to assess the need of new districts in the state, an official statement said.

Ram Lubhaya, a retired IAS officer, has been nominated as the chairman of this committee. The principal secretary (Revenue) will be its member secretary, it said.

The committee will consider the memorandums and demand letters received from time to time from the general public as well as from MLAs and public representatives to assess the need of new districts on the basis of merit and submit its recommendation in six months, the statement said.

Gehlot had announced the formation of a high-level committee in this regard in the Budget.

