Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the death of an Indian student in Ukraine on Tuesday and urged the Centre to ensure that all Indians are safely evacuated from the war-hit country.

"Sad news of the death of Indian student Naveen in Kharkiv, Ukraine," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"I again request the Government of India to get all Indians out of Ukraine safely by holding talks at the highest level. Indians should not be left on their own in the circumstances of Ukraine," he added.

Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, a resident of Karnataka, was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning, according to officials. This is the first case of death of an Indian national in Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the east European country.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also expressed grief over the death of the Indian student.

"The news of Indian student's death in Kharkiv (Ukraine) firing is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victim," he said in a tweet.

"The families of the students trapped in Ukraine are extremely worried. I request the Government of India to ensure the safe return of all the students at the earliest," the Congress leader added.

