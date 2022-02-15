Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused opposition BJP of tarnishing the image of the state government by raking up the issue of REET paper leak as it could not build anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress in the last three years.

He was replying to a debate on the motion of thanks on governor's speech in the state assembly.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Referring to BJP's demand of a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak, Gehlot said the opposition could not create anti-incumbency against the Congress government and that their party leadership has asked them to make “an issue out of a non-issue” and “damage the image of the government in front of the public”.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs were not present in the House as they held a massive demonstration near Sahkar road over the REET paper leak case.

Also Read | Kia Carens MPV Launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh, Features & Specifications.

Targeting the opposition BJP, Gehlot said, “They are experts in such activities, especially telling lies.”

He further said they talk about REET, but their intention behind the demand for CBI probe is that the matter gets stalled for years, and the jobs of youth get delayed.

“This is their conspiracy,” he added.

The chief minister said the situation of unemployment is getting worse in the country and it needs to be addressed.

“The kind of atmosphere prevalent in the country, I have not seen before. The constitution and the democracy are in danger - this should concern everyone,” he rued.

“Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. The atmosphere in the country is of distrust, violence and tension…,” he added.

Gehlot said on the demand of the opposition, the case of an intellectually challenged girl found in an injured state in Alwar was recommended to the CBI despite the doctor's report that she was not raped.

On BJP MLAs' conduct in the House, the CM said, “I want to appeal to the people that do not get trapped in their conspiracy and instead expose them.

“They have disturbed the entire House. They just want to take ahead their agenda of maligning the image of the government. They want to waste at least a year by referring the (paper leak) case to the CBI,” he said.

Appreciating the work done by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in the REET paper leak case, Gehlot said the root cause of why such paper leak incidents are happening across the country needs to be looked into.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)