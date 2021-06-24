Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Expressing satisfaction over no COVID-19 fatality being reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people should be extra-cautious in the wake of the new Delta Plus variant of the virus.

"Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory. Coronavirus can be defeated if people follow Covid protocols properly," Gehlot tweeted.

He warned that a new variant of the virus, Delta Plus, has entered India and more than 40 people have been infected by it in the country.

It is more dangerous than the Delta variant and so, extra caution is needed, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also urged people to get vaccinated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)