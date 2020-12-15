Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Members of the Rajasthan cabinet will visit all districts of the state on December 19 and 20 to review the implementation of various schemes during two years of the Ashok Gehlot government, according to an official statement.

The ministers will hold a meeting with district-level officials, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

Also Read | Delhi Reported 1,429 Rape Cases Till October This Year.

Gehlot has instructed all ministers to jointly visit the districts and review the implementation of the state government's flagship schemes and management of the COVID-19 pandemic with district-level officials.

Press conferences will also be held at the local level in addition to issuing booklets for publicising the achievements of the state government in the last two years.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea VoWiFi: Vi Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service For Customers in Maharashtra, Goa & Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)