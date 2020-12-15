Airtel and Jio customers have been using the Wi-Fi or VoWiFi Calling service in India for quite some time now. To join the league is Vodafone Idea, as the service provider has reportedly rolled the Wi-Fi calling service for its customers. However, the telecom service provider has rolled out this service in select Indian circles, which includes Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. Reportedly, the operator is rolling out the WiFi calling service in a phased manner. Reliance Jio Working with Realme, Other Organisations to Bring Down Price of 4G Handsets

Additionally, Vodafone idea is also speculated it will be introducing two new prepaid recharge plans .i.e. Rs 59 and Rs 65 respectively in select cities only. Moreover, these new plans are already listed on the official MyVi.in website as combo plans.

Hi! VoWiFi is now active from today only in Maharashtra and Kolkata. Please check the list of VoWiFi supported handsets RedmiNote 9 Pro Max, Mi10,Mi10T, POCOX3, RedmiNote 9 Pro, RedmiNote 9, RedmiNote 7 Pro, Redmi8A Dual, Oneplus Nord and Oneplus 8T - Vihaan https://t.co/fuKV0HpCKF — Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) December 15, 2020

According to a recent report, the introduction of Vi Wi-Fi calling feature was confirmed by a customer support official while responding to a user query via Twitter. The executive reportedly replied to the tweet stating that this service is only available in Maharashtra and Goa and in some parts of Kolkata.

The telecom operator initiated the rollout of this WiFi calling from December 15. However, the company didn't specify how soon it plans to introduce this service in other parts of the country.

Previously, it was rumoured that the company initiated testing of its WiFi calling feature when Jio and Airtel had launched their respective services in India. Since then the Airtel and Jio customers have been using this service from their telecom providers while Vi customers are still waiting for it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).