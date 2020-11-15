Palakkad (Ker), Nov 15 (PTI) Around 7,000 gelatin sticks and 7,500 detonators, which were illegally being transported to Kerala,were seizedfrom a truck carrying tomatoes on Sunday and two people from Tamil Nadu were arrested, police said.

Prabhu (38), who is also the owner of the truck, and Ravi (30) were arrested under various provisions of the Explosives Act.

"We suspect that the explosives were collected from Salem in Tamil Nadu and were on the way to Angamali when a special election squad and police jointly apprehended the load from a small pickup truck," an investigating officer told P T I.

The special squad and the police were conducting routine vehicle checks in view of the upcoming local body polls.

Police said the explosive materials were found concealed inside the tomato crates.PTI RRT SS

