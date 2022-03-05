New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of the final phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government on Saturday over rising fuel prices and advised people to fill up their fuel tanks, warning them that the Centre's "election offer is going to end".

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Get your petrol tanks full immediately. Modi government's 'election' offer is going to end."

Earlier yesterday, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Varanasi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday said the ruling party in the state seeks votes on the "basis of lies."

Addressing an election rally in Pindra, Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will die but will never tell you that I will deposit Rs 15 lakh to your bank accounts. I do not care if it makes you feel good or bad. I respect you all enough to never lie on your faces. Modi Ji lies and says he protects Hinduism. No, he protects lies. They talk about the Hindu religion all over the country. Tell me what is the Hindu religion? It is nothing but the truth. They do not seek votes on the name of the Hindu religion, but on the basis of lies."

In view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bearing the pain of surging crude oil prices with marketing margins severely hit. Oil prices rose above USD 111 a barrel on Friday.

Coming back to Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh will witness voting for the seventh and the last phase of polls on March 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

