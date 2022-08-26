New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a "heavy heart".

Also Read | UP Shocker: Pizza Delivery Boy Shot at for Not Accepting Torn Rs 200 Note in Shahjahanpur, Critical.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter. PTI SKL SKC

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Dies of Heart Attack, Family Rejects Wife and 20-Day-Old Baby Over Love Marriage in Udupi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)