Erode, June 29: A 16-year-old girl, who was forced to donate her ovum (egg), attempted suicide in the Government Girl's Home in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Child Welfare Officer and the police, the girl was kept in the Home, following the arrest of her mother and a few others, who forced her to donate eggs eight times to various infertility centres.

It is stated that on Tuesday, the girl went to the restroom, took a cleaning agent and consumed it. Later, she herself told the Home authorities that she had tried to end her life. Hearing this, the management took the girl to the Government Headquarters Hospital where she was treated and the doctors said, "she is out of danger now."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here, District Child Welfare Officer Saravanan said the girl was depressed and hence took the extreme step. Now, her health is in good condition, he said.

It is stated that the girl often demanded the officials of the Home to send her back to her house or relative's house. But, the authorities turned down her request, as her mother is in prison and her close relatives refused to take care of her.

The hospital authorities said she would be kept in the facility for treatment till Thursday. Policemen have been posted in the hospital ward, where the girl is undergoing treatment.

