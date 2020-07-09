Indore, Jul 9 (PTI) Ordinarily parents provide their children a roof over their heads, but a footpath-dwelling couple in Indore has got a house thanks to the headline- grabbing success of their daughter in class 10 exams.

Bharti Khandekar, who lived with her parents and two younger brothers on a footpath in Shivaji Nagar Market area, secured 68 per cent marks in the Madhya Pradesh state board examinations.

Also Read | Moderate Rainfall Likely in Delhi in Next Three Days, Says IMD: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

After the media brought her success story to light, the Indore Municipal Corporation decided to allot the family a a flat.

"Under a scheme for the economically weaker section, we have allotted them a one-BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flat in Bhoori Tekri area," said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Thursday.

Also Read | Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

"It is our duty to provide home to those who don't have one. But when I met her and saw her confidence, I was amazed," Pal told PTI.

Bharti's father Dashrath Khandekar is a labourer while her mother Laxmi works as a domestic help.

Bharti studied at a government school.

Overjoyed after moving into the new flat earlier this week, Bharti said, "I want to become an IAS officer when I grow up."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)