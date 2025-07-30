Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) A girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to school in an e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, police said.

The incident happened in Chutia area. The police have begun an investigation of the incident.

"A minor schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped from Chutia police station area this morning. We are verifying it and have also initiated further action," Ranchi City DSP Kumar V Raman told PTI.

According to locals, the girl was on her way to school in a battery-operated rickshaw. Some youths in a car intercepted the e-rickshaw and forced her into their car and fled, they said.

