Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A girl was abducted from the outskirts of Jammu city and was later rescued after police launched a special operation to bring her back safely, officials said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged at Jhajjar Kotli police station by the girl's father that his daughter had gone missing from his house, they said.

Acting swiftly, a case was registered and investigation was started, they said.

The special team searched in the area and recovered the kidnapped girl with the support of technical assistance from Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu, they said.

The girl was handed over to her family after completing all legal formalities, they said.

Further details are awaited.

